TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is just a few days away, but you can still catch Santa at Honey Creek Mall.
He's taking time out of that busy toy-making schedule to bring some joy to local children.
News 10 stopped by the mall to ask Santa an important question.
What are children asking for this holiday season?
"LOL Dolls, and iPhones...iPhone X, they always ask for the X. Laptops, Nintendo Ones, Playstations 4s, about anything electronic is a thing today," Santa said.
He will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.
Related Content
- What do kids want for Christmas? We asked Santa
- Kids color with Santa for Christmas
- Christmas For Kids Deliveries Underway
- Santa to a senior project makes for a merry Christmas
- All I want for Christmas; News 10 mics up Santa to hear what local kids are hoping for
- Buy a Christmas Tree, help a kid!
- Christmas walk
- Santa Train comes to town
- Local miners helping kids have a better Christmas
- Santa is coming to the Hoosier state, here's how you and your kids can track him
Scroll for more content...