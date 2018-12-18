What do kids want for Christmas? We asked Santa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas is just a few days away, but you can still catch Santa at Honey Creek Mall.

He's taking time out of that busy toy-making schedule to bring some joy to local children.

News 10 stopped by the mall to ask Santa an important question.

What are children asking for this holiday season?

"LOL Dolls, and iPhones...iPhone X, they always ask for the X. Laptops, Nintendo Ones, Playstations 4s, about anything electronic is a thing today," Santa said.

He will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.