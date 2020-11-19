What can you expect from a COVID-19 vaccine?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's something we've all been waiting on for about a year now, a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, we could be days away from its arrival in Vigo County.

"They're still collecting data. "We haven't seen the data yet entirely. So, it hasn't been peer-reviewed, but it looks very very good. I mean if it's 90% effective that's wonderful. You just need to take the 2 shots and you're golden." Dan Coovert, an associate professor in the college of health and human services at Indiana State University said.

But what's in those shots and how has this vaccine been made?

Coovert said vaccines traditionally take2 different routes. Like the flu vaccine, one way is to take the live virus and weaken it to force the body into an immune response.

Another way is to take a genetic engineering approach. This means they make a synthetic bug, grow it in a vat of yeast, and isolate the protein it produces to help with immunity.

With the COVID-19 vaccine, they have taken a version of the second approach. Except instead of growing it on the outside and using the protein in the vaccine, they use the copy to grow proteins inside the human body.

"The body makes the protein just as if it's from its own self and then the immune system recognizes it and says hey this is foreign and then it will mount an immune response," Coovert said.

He said this way, saves a lot of time when it comes to the production and approval of a vaccine.

According to a press release from Pfizer, one of the companies working on a vaccine, they plan to submit a request to the FDA in a matter of days. Wednesday, Vigo County health leaders said they're hopeful a vaccine could arrive in Vigo County shortly after Thanksgiving.

Those first doses would go to healthcare workers at regional and union hospitals and other area hospitals.