"What better way can we prepare them for what's coming?"; Students in Shoals get high tech education thanks to 'The Rock'

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Welcome to The Rock...Resourceful Original Creative Knowledge that is. The Rock is a new program for students at Shoals elementary.

On Tuesday kids from second to fifth grade were busy around the classroom. There are multiple stations all around the room. On one side of the room, third graders are using 3d pens to make small models. Directly across the table, other third graders are using a CAD program to make a 3d model of a campground.

Across the room older kids are designing and printing 3d models. They're also making and cutting out vinyl prints that go on bags. The Rock is a first-of-its-kind program in the area.

Shoals got funding for the program a couple of years ago. School leaders say it is important to get students learning early for skills they will need for the future.

Shoals teacher Cindy McNabb says, "We incorporate math. We incorporate reading. All subjects are being met here and the kids are figuring it out. They do amaze me every day."

Superintendent Candace Roush explains, "I just feel like that's their future. We want our kids to be ready for the future and what better way can we prepare them for what's coming?"