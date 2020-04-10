'What are we doing that the world needs?' A small business makes a big impact by making masks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- What started as a way to help cancer patients... has quickly evolved into helping those impacted by the Coronavirus.

Jess Ekstrom created Headbands of Hope with the intent of providing accessories to those battling cancer. She realized that no one was really making headbands for survivors and decided to pursue the idea.

"It wasn't easy, it didn't happen overnight. It was months before someone ordered one," Ekstrom explained.

Despite a few bumps in the road, years later, her small business became a success by providing headbands all over the world.

Now, she's using her materials from the headbands to make more than an accessory, but rather a life-saving tool.

"We had this quick moment of reevaluating," Ekstrom said.

Ekstrom realized that there was a need for masks because of COVID-19.

"Instead of thinking... how can we keep our business afloat and survive? We thought about... what are we doing now that the world needs?"

For every item sold on her website, a mask will be donated to a healthcare worker.

So far, the business has donated over 50,000 masks to those fighting on the frontlines.

The experience has taught Ekstrom and her team a lot.

"It's taught me to go where things are needed and that you can pivot and adapt quickly in those times. So I think that like everyone right now, the future is uncertain but that's not something that scares me anymore. We can just keep a pulse on things and provide materials as they are needed," said Ekstrom.

You can learn more about the cause by visiting her website. Click here, for more information.