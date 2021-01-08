What exactly are those white streaks on the road?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Putting down salt on the road is one of the best ways road crews can combat icy roads.

But is it safe? It’s meant to keep you and your family safe on the roads during winter. But, that safety can come at a cost.

Troy Jones is one of many people in the Wabash Valley who get concerned about their vehicle during the winter.

“Is it eating up the body or is it eating the paint away or what kind of damage is it doing?” - Jones asks.

County and state road crews put down salt to help keep roads clear of any ice. Whether it's in liquid form or crystal form, salt can cause damage to your vehicle.

Debbie Calder, who is the Communications Director for West Central Indiana says, “By its nature, it is corrosive. That’s why we are very mindful in determining how much salt or brine we are applying during winter operations.”

Calder also says that even though salt can be a burden for drivers’ cars, it is still the most effective way to fight snow and ice.

The liquid you might notice road crews putting down is called brine. The solution is made up of only salt and water. 23% salt and 77% water. Many roadways throughout the Valley now have those distinct white lines on the road.

What if it rains before the snow? Can this brine be washed away?

“We will closely monitor how much the meteorologists are forecasting that we are going to get. And if it’s 0.4 tenths or below, then we are likely to go ahead and go out there get the brine solution down and it has time to dry and adhere to the pavement.” Calder says.

If it is more than 0.4 tenths, then we will be ready for when that rain changes over to all snow and bring out the fleet to get the roads cleared and salted.

So how can you make sure your vehicle is protected? Jones has some good advice to keep your vehicle salt free.

“I usually wash my car three times a week to keep it clean to try to keep that salt and that chemical off of it.”

So yes it is very important to keep your car clean and to wash all that salt off your vehicle. Rust can form very quickly if the salt is left on your vehicle.

To view INDOT's resources for winter travel, you can visit their website at www.in.gov/indot/2420.htm.