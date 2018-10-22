'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weightloss journey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hard work, discipline, and dedication are words to describe one Wabash Valley woman's incredible weight loss transformation.

It all started in January 2016. That's when Lexi and her husband Danny took on a big New Year's Resolution challenge. 30 days of no eating out, no cheat meals, no soda, no alcohol, and working out for 30 minutes 5 days a week.

Lexi started her journey at 485, she's now 173. As for her husband Danny, he's dropped 95 pounds too! They've done all this with no personal trainer, no surgery, and knowing nothing about diet and exercise. But what Lexi did know, is she needed to make a change.

Lexi shares, "I was probably eating at least like 6,000 calories a day, and I knew that if I didn't start taking care of myself, that I might not live to see my 30th birthday."

The couple says things that have helped them include finding ways to make foods they like healthier, finding fun ways to get their exercise in like hiking or dance classes, and not drinking their calories.

Lexi has been very open and honest about her non-scale victories and the less than glamorous side of weight loss on social media. This month, Lexi will face her biggest challenge yet. For Halloween this year, she’s going as "the girl she's fought to become."

Lexi says, "Obviously I've lost 312 pounds, so my body's not perfect, it has been through a war, so I do have battle scars, so I'm left with a lot of loose skin. So on Halloween, I will be going to Maryland to get my skin removed. "

As she shares, the transformation will be no small feat.

Lexi explains, "It's a 360 bottom lift. So they're going to cut me all the way around my body, I'm not going to be able to work out for 6 weeks, there's going to be a major recovery."

Lexi says it's exciting to think about having a flat stomach for the first time in her life, and not having the skin weigh her down and cause pain. But she'll be honest, she is a bit nervous about the surgery.

Lexi says, "I've never even had a tattoo because I'm terrified of needles. But it's part of the journey, and again, it's going to take time, and I'll heal, and I'll be more powerful from it."

Right by Lexi's side through everything is her husband Danny.

Danny shares, "I think that it'll be really good, and it's gonna help her not be held back, and she'll be able to do so much more, and I’ll be right there with her to help her out and make sure she's okay."

And, also watching and cheering her on, are hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Supporting her through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Lexi reflects, "I see how much vulnerability can help people and what I want to do is help people."

Lexi thinks she may have 15 to 20 pounds worth of skin removed. Some of her followers have guessed around 30. She says she’ll be posting every step along the way for her followers so they can get a real idea of how big of a commitment this surgery is.

Lexi adds that choosing a good doctor to perform her surgery took a lot of time and consideration.

She says, “His name is Dr. Joseph Michaels, I actually found him on Instagram. I followed him for a while, I did my research, it’s very important that you get a good doctor. I don’t do doctors a lot, so I really, really, really, had to research. I had to put my faith in somebody, I had to meet them. And, I think it’s so important that people don’t just choose a plastic surgeon and settle. Because it’s your body, it’s the rest of your life. You want somebody that you can trust and you’ve seen their work.”

Many people who do have a lot of weight to lose worry about having loose skin.

Lexi encourages others to not let that scare them, saying, “It’s not about the weight that you lose, but the life that you gain. So my loose skin doesn’t hold me back from riding roller coasters, from taking walks with my husband, walking my dogs, from living my life. My loose skin is going to let me live a longer, healthier life and not hold me back. In the grand scheme, don’t let something so small be such a big excuse.”

