Clear

What Dictionary.com's words of the year say about us

Dictionary.com's word of the year for 2018 is misinformation. Its word last year was complicit. The year before that? Xenophobia.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: Brandon Griggs, CNN

(CNN)- If you made a judgment about our planet based on the words that reflect where we are as a culture, you'd probably reach this conclusion: We're not doing well.

Dictionary.com's word of the year for 2018 is misinformation. Its word last year was complicit. The year before that? Xenophobia.

It's a far cry from 2010, when the word of the year was change. Of course, change can be good or bad, but its aspirational tone -- "I can change!" -- sounds downright quaint compared to words about silent acceptance of wrongdoing, or fear of foreigners.

Chris Kennedy, a professor of linguistics and humanities at the University of Chicago, said that if you put the words of the year in a cultural context, they reveal something ... not pretty.

"If you had that (context) ... then sure enough you'd conclude that this (especially the last three years) was a period marked by fear, falsity, and distrust," he said.

Dictionary.com explained its latest word choice this way:

"The rampant spread of misinformation poses new challenges for navigating life in 2018." The site then ticked off such examples as the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, the firm accused of manipulating Facebook data during the 2016 election; and the use of Facebook posts to foment hatred against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

Ugh. OK, so maybe 2018 hasn't been a stellar year. But it has plenty of recent company.

Here's a look at all the words of the year since Dictionary.com began naming them in 2010.

2010: change -- Dictionary.com chose the word as a referendum on Barack Obama's 2008 campaign slogan -- and his presidency. "The national debate can arguably be summarized by the question: In the past two years, has there been enough change?" the site wondered. "Has there been too much?"

2011: tergiversate -- No, we didn't know what it means, either. Dictionary.com defines this little-known word as "to change repeatedly one's attitude or opinions with respect to a cause, subject, etc." They said they chose it because "the stock market, politicians and even public opinion polls have tergiversated all year long."

2012: bluster -- The word means both "to roar and be tumultuous, as wind" and "noisy, empty threats or protests; inflated talk." In other words, the year's extreme weather and politics.

2013: privacy -- The online dictionary cited Edward Snowden, TSA body scanners, the short-lived Google Glass eyewear and the growth of social media as examples of thorny privacy issues that made headlines that year.

2014: exposure -- "In 2014, the Ebola virus, widespread theft of personal information and shocking acts of violence and brutality dominated the news," Dictionary.com said. Not a great year.

2015: identity -- OK, this word wasn't so bad. That was the year Bruce Jenner became Caitlyn Jenner, and Dictionary.com chose it to represent discussions around gender and racial identity.

2016: xenophobia -- From the Brexit vote to Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, fear of the "other" was a prevailing theme of the year. Dictionary.com sounded almost guilty in choosing it, saying, "xenophobia is not to be celebrated."

2017: complicit -- We can probably thank Ivanka Trump for this one. In an April 2017 interview, the first daughter said, "I don't know what it means to be complicit." Dictionary.com defines the word as "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others."

2018: misinformation -- In other words, fake news. Enough said.

Sure, it's impossible to sum up a year in a single word. But taken together, these nine words paint a pretty dark picture of the past decade.

"I think 'change' and 'identity' are more uplifting choices, but yes, especially over the last few years, the words have been really heavy," said Jane Solomon, linguist in residence at Dictionary.com. She told CNN that their word-of-the-year choices are informed by which words users are looking up and are intended to reflect the zeitgeist.

"Looking through our trending lookups over the last few years, there really haven't been that many positive words," she said, "so it would feel odd to me for us to go with a positive theme."

All this makes "misinformation" just the latest in a depressing series of annual shorthand for our moment in history.

But it could be worse. Oxford's word of the year for 2018 is toxic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
A rainy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn