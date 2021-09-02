"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state police tell us the criminal investigation of the late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett is over.

The investigation is now closed against Tackett, according to Indiana State Police.

Sergent Matt Ames tells News 10 they have evidence to support the claims against Tackett.

That is that he intended to go to Henderson, Kentucky, and solicit a minor.

"We did show evidence through forensics on all the telecommunications devices that were involved, that there was a communication that Mr. Tackett was going to go to Henderson, Kentucky to meet a 14-year-old girl," said Indiana State Police public information officer Matt Ames.

Since Tackett's death, Randy Beller has filled Tackett's seat as acting coroner.

He will continue this until a new coroner is elected.

Beller is running for Sullivan County coroner in a caucus.

He says in light of recent events, he hopes to bring a breath of fresh air for people in Sullivan County.

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office these past few months. We need the right person to build the reputation, give the people confidence that we can have the right person in there to do the job," said Beller.

He says that's because the coroner's office is a key part of the sheriff's office in Sullivan.

"The corner's office is so, so important for law enforcement. It's important that we get it right," said Beller.

Beller says credibility in Sullivan County depends on it.

"When the coroner's office is called, some family member has passed away. And we want to make sure that the investigation is done properly, that the evidence was taken, that we find out why that person died, how he died, and maybe, maybe, who was the cause of that death," said Beller.

That is why Sergent Matt Ames says they continued the investigation after Tackett's death.

"We were just following up on all these and making sure whether or not there was possibly any other victims," said Ames.

Ames told News 10 they did not find any other potential victims that could press charges.

You may remember there were two more people that accused Tackett of solicitation.

However, they could not press charges under Indiana's statute of limitations.

As far as the caucus goes, it will be held this Saturday at 10:00 am.

We will update the outcome of that caucus.