SMWC Athlete's Facebook page supporting men in car accident

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Saint-Mary-of-the Woods Athletic Facebook page is filled with "get well" videos and prayers. It's for Manuel Lopez, Luis Lopez, and Irvyn Gutierrez. Those are the three men who were injured in what some are calling a "freak accident" late Thursday night.

Police said the three were driving on St. Mary's Rd. when they hit something that caused the tire to pop, which caused the car to flip.

Since then, the thoughts and prayers of many teammates and other students have been lighting up social media. We found the same on twitter.

President of the college Dottie King told News 10 they're making sure the three and their families know they're not alone.



"We had a Chapel full of students and faculty there today and they're uniting their hearts and that will help all of the students remember to pray. I was able to talk to each momma last night and while that was emotional it made me feel better being able to connect," said King.

We're told the three are recovering in hospitals.