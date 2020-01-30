'We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year...' a call to keep our children safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- An on-going issue in the Hoosier state is impacting children and families in need. Last fall we told you some Department of child services providers said they weren't getting paid because of a lack of resources many providers were closing their doors.

Now, two bills are moving through the state legislature to help get to the bottom of that.

These two Senate Bills have one main goal. Accountability in the department of child services.

"When one child in the state of Indiana dies because of abuse or neglect or one child suffers insurmountable trauma from abuse or neglect in the state of Indiana that's one child too many," Kristi Cundiff, the founder and CEO of the Indiana foster and adoptive parents and child advocate said.

She said for the last three years they've been working hard to make the department of child services more accountable.

"The time has come again for that accountability piece," Cundiff said. "You know these are two very very important bills. Ones gonna have the financial accountability and the other one is going to give the advocacy piece and hold DCS accountable."

Senate bills 259 and 345 both passed unanimously through the state senate.

Senate bill 259 would hold DCS financially accountable. That's after the state awarded them with more than $400 million, but some officials realized they didn't know where that money was going.

"It just there's a lot of mismanagement going on there that is very concerning to me not only as a child advocate and are children getting all the services they need but as a taxpayer," she said.

Meanwhile, Senate bill 354 would hold DCS accountable on basically all other fronts. An oversight committee would be made with many different voices outside of DCS to look at confidential cases that have been reported to have problems. Cundiff said it's moves like this that will protect our children.

"We have got to do a better job of protecting our children. It is up to everybody," she said.

The next step for these bills is to go to the Indiana house, if it passes there it will go to the governor to be signed. If he signs the bills they will become law the first of July this year.