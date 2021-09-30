"We've had a lot of people retire" Indiana State Police down nearly 70 officers since Jan. 1

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -The Indiana State Police force is losing officers at a record-breaking rate.

We have told you before, first responders across the nation are having a tough time finding qualified applicants.

That is also true of Indiana State Police.

In fact, more officers are retiring than joining the department this year.

It is one reason they have been making a recruitment push recently.

Whenever there is any kind of emergency, police are generally some of the first people to respond, but Indiana State Police will be doing so a bit more short-handed than before.

This could impact people's safety if their numbers get too low.

This year was record-breaking for the Indiana State Police, but not in the way they wanted.

Sergent Matt Ames of Putnamville's ISP post says many officers are deciding to call it a career.

"We've had a lot of people retire from the department, they've put their years of service in and we're trying to get good, qualified people to come in and replace those individuals," said Ames.

100 officers have retired statewide since the first of the year.

The latest recruiting class has only 32 members, so that means there are almost 70 empty positions for state troopers.

However, before those 32 are on the force, they need to pass certain requirements.

Ames says there is a lot of reasons officers are retiring at a record pace.

"Depends upon the flex of people going through, some have reached their 25 years of service, they find other employment, or they say it's just time to punch my card and get out," said Ames.

Some police forces around the country have had to get help from other departments, but Ames says that is not a concern right now for the Indiana State Police.

"We just continue to get out here and work every single day. Our guys, guys and gals are out here workin' every single day making sure we provide the service for the public and doing the best that we can," said Ames.

Ames says sometimes with fewer troopers, overtime can be involved for the ones they do have, especially when it comes to big cases.

For the time being, he says they plan to work with local communities and detectives and for that, Ames says, is pretty normal.

"When we need assistance the district commander calls out local troopers in that area and they come on 10-41, or they come on duty and they get out there and they assist," said Ames.

Ames says right now there have not been too many problems, but he did say the numbers keep shrinking.

He says they are looking for people not only who want to enforce the law, but also protect their communities.

If you are interested in joining the next recruitment class of the state police, click here.