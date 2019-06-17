'We've got a tremendous amount of roof damage,' Illinois gets hit with severe storms leaving many areas damaged

MARSHALL, ILL. (WTHI)- Illinois was not spared from the severe weather early Sunday.

No tornado was confirmed, but a powerful storm did rip through Clark County leaving several properties damaged.

The fairgrounds was just one of many areas that saw the firsthand impact of the disaster.

Trees were split in half, heavy pieces of machinery were flipped over, and barn roofs caved in.

Crews have begun working on a clean up by cutting down trees and salvaging pieces of barns.

News 10 spoke with the Clark County fair President, Chris O'Rourke.

He gave us more details on the damages.

"There's a lot of roof damage, a lot of tree damage and we have tents that have been shoved up through barns all the way up through the carnival area. We even have tents that winds have taken it and went inside the grandstands we've got just a tremendous amount of roof damage out here," said O'Rourke.

Despite the disaster on the outside, O'Rourke tells us he's thankful there were no injuries to anyone during the storms.

"Nobody got hurt. Everything that's out there can be replaced or rebuilt as long as nobody gets hurt and everybody can go home to their families that's the important thing...that's what's going to happen, we're going to be good with that," said O'Rourke.

Crews will be back on the site to clean up as much of the area as possible.