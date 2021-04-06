Clear

Wetlands bill vote canceled. What happens next?

On Monday, the bill was set to be voted on by the Indiana House Environmental Affairs Committee. However, due to growing attention and conversation from Hoosiers, the vote was canceled.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 8:37 AM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- There are new developments on Senate Bill 389, the wetlands bill News 10 has been covering for several months. On Monday, the bill was set to be voted on by the Indiana House Environmental Affairs Committee. However, due to growing attention and conversation from Hoosiers, the vote was canceled.

SB 389 has caught the attention of builders, farmers, activists, and residents across the state. If passed, the bill would repeal the state's wetlands regulation law and help developers, builders, and farmers with advancing projects quickly.

"Anytime there are less regulations, less permitting, and those things, that we have to do, it's going to make things more efficient. It's going to make it easier on us to get the job done in a timely manner, but also more cost-effective if we don't have a lot of extra expenses and time that we have to spend," said Indiana farmer, Carter Morgan.

Those who oppose the bill say it will negatively impact Indiana's water quality, migration of birds and insects, and also create flooding problems. State Representative Tonya Pfaff, who opposes the bill, believes a two-hour committee session is not enough time to discuss the scope of the wetlands bill.

"Send this to a task force or a study committee so that over the summer or in the fall, we can actually take time and hear from both sides of who wants it and who doesn't want it, the reason why, the reasons why not, and then come together with IDM and DNR and form a nice working relationship so that everyone's happy," said Pfaff.

Pfaff told News 10 that committee meetings must end by Wednesday. If the bill is not voted on by then, it could be put into another bill during the Conference Committee Session in the next two weeks, or just go away.

The Republican Caucus is now planning to debate the bill internally before deciding the next steps. To share your support or opposition to SB 389, you can contact your state representative. To find out who your representative is, visit here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny and Warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eating disorders are on the rise across the country

Image

Wetlands bill vote canceled. What happens next?

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 82

Image

Newton and Purdue Ready for Vball Tourney

Image

Hopf Named IBCA Player of the Week

Image

Dane Fife back at IU

Image

Fountain Central vs RP Baseball

Image

WRV vs West Vigo Softball

Image

A local eco-center is working to help you learn how to help protect the Earth

Image

Vincennes Fire Department considers move to merit system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1258630

Reported Deaths: 23665
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5042039708
DuPage830311236
Will69270946
Lake62863955
Kane53467745
Winnebago29669455
Madison29377509
St. Clair26750497
McHenry25812273
Peoria19233273
Champaign19195136
Sangamon17146228
McLean15935166
Tazewell14819246
Rock Island13861298
Kankakee13093194
Kendall1182790
LaSalle11397227
Macon9951189
Vermilion8920122
DeKalb8752117
Adams8088115
Williamson7089125
Whiteside6435159
Boone616171
Clinton567890
Ogle549478
Grundy545870
Coles544894
Knox5158135
Jackson478162
Effingham459571
Henry455260
Macoupin450881
Livingston444480
Marion4364113
Stephenson434279
Franklin428370
Monroe422790
Woodford411661
Jefferson4088118
Randolph405882
Lee376148
Morgan370979
Montgomery360871
Logan350955
Bureau344279
Christian342671
Fulton339850
Perry311759
Fayette310554
Iroquois285463
Jersey257448
Douglas252735
McDonough246442
Saline245153
Lawrence237824
Union222839
Shelby221536
Crawford207124
Bond194124
Cass193124
Pike173450
Clark173232
Wayne171250
Hancock170630
Warren170246
Jo Daviess169723
Richland169439
White165825
Carroll165235
Ford164746
Edgar163739
Washington161625
Moultrie154125
Clay146242
Greene141132
Piatt139614
Johnson137614
Mason135941
Wabash133612
De Witt133523
Mercer132433
Massac130937
Cumberland126919
Menard11529
Jasper113417
Marshall93617
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6885
Brown6816
Pulaski6747
Stark56723
Edwards54112
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Alexander46010
Scott4591
Gallatin4514
Putnam4343
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL40
Unassigned02281

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 691625

Reported Deaths: 13075
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion942301699
Lake50349923
Allen38137665
Hamilton33719404
St. Joseph32731531
Elkhart26554429
Vanderburgh21836391
Tippecanoe21144210
Johnson17175369
Porter16800293
Hendricks16507307
Clark12514188
Madison12139333
Vigo12028241
Monroe11055166
LaPorte10425203
Delaware10174182
Howard9496211
Kosciusko8906112
Hancock7772136
Bartholomew7746152
Warrick7625155
Floyd7465174
Wayne6815196
Grant6673166
Boone641499
Morgan6311135
Dubois6043116
Marshall5651108
Cass5634102
Dearborn562273
Henry552499
Noble528681
Jackson485969
Shelby471795
Lawrence4263117
Gibson423387
Harrison422770
Montgomery410586
Clinton408953
DeKalb399582
Huntington369380
Miami368865
Whitley367739
Knox361688
Steuben354157
Putnam349360
Wabash342877
Jasper337646
Adams335652
Ripley331567
White304454
Jefferson303279
Daviess287798
Wells280580
Decatur276892
Fayette275861
Greene267385
Posey266733
Scott257353
Clay248344
LaGrange247470
Randolph232179
Spencer226231
Washington224929
Jennings222946
Sullivan206741
Fountain206444
Starke196752
Owen188756
Fulton187539
Jay183428
Carroll182620
Perry178336
Orange174752
Rush168324
Vermillion164543
Franklin163535
Tipton159143
Parke142916
Blackford130929
Pike129334
Pulaski111245
Newton101533
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93713
Martin81815
Warren77615
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55111
Unassigned0407