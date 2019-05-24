Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cornhole is a popular pastime in the Wabash Valley.
People at one Terre Haute facility are turning it into a healthy competition.
News 10 stopped by Westminster Village.
That's where we found local residents facing off against retirement communities from Indianapolis.
This is the eighth year for the friendly challenge.
Each year, a different retirement facility plays host to the event.
The top team received a traveling trophy, and the top pairs received a nice surprise.
After the tournament, Westminster treated athletes to picnic lunch.
