Westminster Village presents a quilt with a powerful meaning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum is keeping history alive in an important way.

Westminster village tells the stories of those who witnessed and survived the 9/11 attacks with an educational exhibit.

It's called September 11th, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.

The exhibit presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications.

It includes a set of 14 posters and the quilt work of the late Rosemary England.

On Saturday, the museum held A Day of Remembrance event to showcase the quilts and talk about their creation.

Rosemary's husband Jean England says it's important to reflect and honor those who died especially during the 20th anniversary.

"This was a work she compiled from March until September of 2002. We remember it...this event each year through her lovely gift to us with this creation," England said.

The colored fabric moving upward on the quilt symbolizes the souls going to heaven, or the spirit of individuals triumphing over this tragedy.