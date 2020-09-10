Western wildfires impacting the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Satellite imagery of the Western Seaboard has been quite the sight. Multiple wildfires have been burning at alarming rates releasing large amounts of ash and smoke into the atmosphere.

How much has burned and are they impacting the Wabash Valley? Lets take a look…

On the west coast, 11 states have been experiencing wildfire activity. Since this past January, over 41,000 fires have occurred. Adding up to almost 4.7 million acres that have burned. To put that into perspective, that is roughly the size of our entire WTHI coverage area here in the Wabash Valley.

The smoke from these wildfires have been traveling eastward into our region. This simply happens because the smoke from these fires gets lifted into the atmosphere. The jet stream then carries the smoke across the U.S. and eventually gets to us here in the Valley.

Now we have been experiencing spectacular sunsets and sunrises. The added smoke particles to the sky scatters the suns light into red and orange light. Enhancing the colors at dawn and dusk.

Under the right atmospheric conditions, some of that smoke may even come down to the surface.

This would cause our air quality to worsen. Those with asthma or other lung problems may have a more difficult time breathing if outside.

So We are entering the dry season here in the Wabash Valley and wildfires can even spark up here. Always pay attention to the latest updates from your local county E.M.A. and always stay up to date with forecasts from Storm Team 10.