TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A lane of 1-70 will be closed Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police tell us one westbound lane at milemarker 15 will be closed.

This is a few miles East of the 46 exit.

The closure will only affect the driving lane.

The passing lane will still be open.

The closure will start at 6:30 PM.

This is for a wreck clean-up.

There is no estimated time on how long the lane will be closed.