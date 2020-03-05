West Vigo's bass fishing team gears up for its first team

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Warmer weather means some sports are getting closer to starting - and others are ready to begin.
Several Wabash Valley High School students are getting ready to go fishing. Bass fishing to be exact.
We caught up with the West Vigo Vikings team at their practice.
The team participates in tournaments locally and across the state. They started as a club but they are now getting into their first season as a team.
The coach told us they've gotten a great response from the school and community.
