West Vigo teens get behind the wheel in distracted driving simulator

The latest research shows more than 3,100 people died in accidents involving distracted driving in 2017.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are learning about the dangers of distracted driving.

229 of them were teenagers.

There was a distracted driving simulation on Wednesday at West Vigo High School in West Terre Haute.

The simulator put students in the driver's seat so they could react to situations that can happen on the road.

Organizers say sometimes people think it is no big deal to drive distracted because they've done it before.

Texting isn't the only form of distracted driving. Drivers can also lose focus by eating, putting on make-up, or talking to passengers.

