West Vigo students lend a hand at Jolly Tree Farms

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from Vigo County high schools are competing to complete the most community service hours.

After Vigo County Schools Superintendent Rob Haworth challenged the high schools to complete 50,000 hours of community service, West Vigo students stepped up at the Jolly Pines Tree Farm.

Students pulled weeds and helped maintain the gardens.

"These kids didn't even need a challenge," Sarah James, a co-owner of Jolly Pines Tree Farm," said. "I think that they look like they are eager to help regardless, and they're just good, caring kids."

The challenge was sparked from the Team Vigo Leadership Conference. The students have until next spring to complete the challenge.