West Vigo student wins big in state wrestling competition

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Vigo High School freshman brought home the title.
Torie-Anne Buchanan placed not once, but twice in girls wrestling.
Buchanan brought home the state championship in girls wrestling.
She then turned around and wrestled in the IHSAA State Competition, which is co-ed.
Torie-Anne brought home the second place prize overall.
