West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local kids are learning how to play guitar thanks to the West Vigo Guitar Club.

The Lemon brothers started the group about three-years-ago. They are students at West Vigo High School.

They recently received a grant to buy guitars to teach kids how to play. Dylon Lemon told us he's excited to teach students one of his favorite hobbies.

The class is nine weeks long.

You can find more information by contacting the west branch of the Vigo County Public Library.