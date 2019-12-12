West Vigo Middle School kids make crafts while learning valuable lessons

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one local middle school are learning some important lessons.
It's all because of a holiday project.
News 10 caught up with a few of Santa's elves at West Vigo Middle School.
Students are participating in Santa's workshop by making around 300 crafts.
When they're finished students will deliver them to the people who ordered them.
While the project has a festive spin - it also teaches them the business model.
Students had to engineer, make and market their items themselves.
The profits from the sales will go back to the school.
