West Union water shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local West Union residents experienced a water shortage Monday.

It impacted daily routines, activities, and local businesses such as West Union Cafe.

Gary Cox with the Union North Water District said that the main water pump is out getting replaced.

They were using the back-up.

Late Sunday night, they noticed the water pressure dropping, and discovered that the back-up pump was compromised by what they think was lightning from the storms.

The city was out of the water most of the day Monday, but crews were hard at work replacing the pump.

The water pump was back up and running late Monday evening, and residents have access to water once again.