West Union Firefighter injured in house fire returns to work

A firefighter injured in a huge house fire in West Union, Illinois last November is back to work.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Four firefighters were hurt when part of the porch collapsed.
Phillip Mccammon was airlifted to the hospital. He was treated for a fractured hip and a dislocated elbow.
News 10 caught up with him today. He says he's healing well.... and he's developing healthier habits. Like not smoking, and drinking less caffeine.
Mccammon says the experience was traumatic. He is slowly working to become comfortable once again with his field responsibilities.

