West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

WEST UNION, ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Thanksgiving is all about being thankful, but for one local woman, the holiday has an extra special meaning this year.

Cheryl Turner is the owner of West Union Cafe in West Union, Illinois.

She said her and her staff have been preparing for the last three days for the big Thanksgiving meal.

"We started this for the people just in our community that didn't have anywhere to go and then it just grew. It's like we've had to actually stop reservations because it's just so many," said Turner.

150 reservations to be exact.

On top of that, 120 pies have been sold in the last two days.

While Thanksgiving is all about being thankful, this year has a whole new meaning for Turner.

"I'm very thankful this year because I have my family and my friends. I may not have a house anymore, but everyone in this community has came together, " said Turner.

A few weeks ago, Turner lost her home in a devastating fire.

Since then, Turner said the support from her community has been overwhelming.

"I'm usually on the other side of this and for me for them to do that for me it's very humbling. I just couldn't believe it. They have been amazing," said Turner.

Even in a time of need Turner is still giving back to others.

"There's a lot of people around here that have no family and they're elderly, and they're by themselves and we just decided to take them our leftovers," said Turner.

After the lunch crowd left the cafe this afternoon, Turner said she would be spending Thanksgiving with her family at a friend's house.