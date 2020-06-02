West Union Cafe owner says the community is helping make a stressful time a little better

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local business owner says the pandemic has been a stressful time, but the community is helping make it a little better.

The West Union Cafe in Clark County recently reopened to the public with outdoor seating.

Under the Illinois Governor's order, restaurants can only offer to-go and outdoor dining right now.

The owner says people have donated picnic tables and money to make sure there's enough seating.

"Somebody calls or messages me and says hey, we want to help. It's very emotional. We're a small-town restaurant. We're just sitting here doing our thing and trying to figure life out like everybody else," Owner Kaycee Adams said.

She went on to say she can't wait to see more customers as people get out and about.

The West Union Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central time.