VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person hit by a truck in northwestern Vigo County is dead.
It happened along U.S. 150 in Shirkieville.
According to the sheriff's office, a woman ran into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.
Police identified that woman as Jennifer Jackson of West Terre Haute.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The driver of the truck was not injured and police say test results show he was not driving intoxicated.
Jackson's toxicology reports are pending and investigators say they don't know why she ran into the road.
Related Content
- West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by a pick-up tuck
- Leaf pick-up schedule released for West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute
- Bus route to West Terre Haute approved
Scroll for more content...