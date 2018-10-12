West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by a pick-up tuck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person hit by a truck in northwestern Vigo County is dead.

It happened along U.S. 150 in Shirkieville.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman ran into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.

Police identified that woman as Jennifer Jackson of West Terre Haute.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the truck was not injured and police say test results show he was not driving intoxicated.

Jackson's toxicology reports are pending and investigators say they don't know why she ran into the road.