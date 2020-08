WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Terre Haute residents will now get cleaner, safer drinking water.

It's all thanks to a new water treatment plant. There was a ribbon-cutting at the facility on Friday.

West Terre Haute officials say this is the first time in history West Terre Haute residents will receive filtered water.

The project has been in the making for six-years.

The new plant is located on West Ratcliff Avenue.