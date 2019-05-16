West Terre Haute receives money to improve water infrastructure

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Terre Haute has received some help to improve the city's water infrastructure.
The city received $237,000 in loans and more than $540,000 in grant dollars for the project.
The money comes from the USDA.
It is part of the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program for rural areas.
The money will be used to upgrade meters, lines, and water mains.
