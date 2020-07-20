West Terre Haute receives 12 new benches through donation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Terre Haute leaders are trying to beautify the city.

The city received 12 new benches for the city thanks to the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.

The benches are all made from recycled materials.

The president of the West Terre Haute Town Council told us he is excited to see West Terre Haute grow.

"We are going to put our best foot forward. We want to grow. We want to draw in more people. We want to draw in more business. Just revive ourselves I guess," Chuck Stranahan told us.