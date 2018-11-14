Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

West Terre Haute police officer enters a guilty plea, receives suspended sentence

His sentence was set for 180 days, but the judge suspended 174 days of that time to informal probation.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute Police Officer has entered a guilty plea for one of his charges.

Last year, police arrested Jonathan Stevens, Sr.

We reported that his original charge was for domestic battery in front of a minor.

Stevens has taken a plea agreement.

Court records show he entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

His sentence was set for 180 days, but the judge suspended 174 days of that time to informal probation.

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with the West Terre Haute Police Department.

The police chief said a board will begin the process to decide Stevens future with the department next week.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Travel Troubles Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

National signing day

Image

ReStore Our Community event

Image

Bank evacuated after gas leak in Terre Haute

Image

Post election issues in Vigo County

Image

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Image

Here comes winter, Kevin breaks down what to expect

Image

VU looks to expand its campus

Image

Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day