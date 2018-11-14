West Terre Haute police officer enters a guilty plea, receives suspended sentence

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute Police Officer has entered a guilty plea for one of his charges.

Last year, police arrested Jonathan Stevens, Sr.

We reported that his original charge was for domestic battery in front of a minor.

Stevens has taken a plea agreement.

Court records show he entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

His sentence was set for 180 days, but the judge suspended 174 days of that time to informal probation.

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with the West Terre Haute Police Department.

The police chief said a board will begin the process to decide Stevens future with the department next week.

He is currently on unpaid administrative leave.