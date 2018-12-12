West Terre Haute man receives prison time for bomb scare

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI_ - A local man has received a prison sentence for a bomb scare.

A judge sentenced Justin VanGilder to more than four years in prison.

VanGilder pleaded guilty to illegally having both a gun and bomb-making materials.

He also pleaded guilty to violating his federal supervised release.

In court, the FBI said VanGilder recorded himself testing devices in his bedroom.

VanGilder was already a convicted felon before this case.

The West Terre Haute Police went to his house when they learned he illegally had a gun.

Officers found a gun and several items used in bomb-making.

A bomb squad was called to clear the scene.