Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

West Terre Haute man receives prison time for bomb scare

A judge sentenced Justin VanGilder to more than four years in prison.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI_ - A local man has received a prison sentence for a bomb scare.

A judge sentenced Justin VanGilder to more than four years in prison.

VanGilder pleaded guilty to illegally having both a gun and bomb-making materials.

He also pleaded guilty to violating his federal supervised release.

In court, the FBI said VanGilder recorded himself testing devices in his bedroom.

VanGilder was already a convicted felon before this case.

The West Terre Haute Police went to his house when they learned he illegally had a gun.

Officers found a gun and several items used in bomb-making.

A bomb squad was called to clear the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute