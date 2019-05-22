West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute Police Officer received one of the highest honors an officer can receive.

The Terre Haute Police Department Awards Board gave the Combat Cross Meda to fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts lost his life in the line of duty last year.

The board gave him the award during Tuesday night's THPD award ceremony.

Wade Biggs, from West Terre Haute, created a special shadow box.

It will hold this award, and the other awards Officer Pitts received during his career with the police department.

"It's great, because it is not only a way to honor Rob...but it is a way to give the families something to remember him by, and it is a lot more closure...which is what they need," Biggs said.

Officer Pitts' family gets to keep the shadow box.