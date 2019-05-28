West Terre Haute man behind bars on two counts of child molesting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 60-year-old man remains behind bars on two counts of child molesting.

According to court documents, David Goshen of West Terre Haute inappropriately touched a young child on two separate occasions.

Goshen reportedly told the victim to not tell anyone.

Police say others have come forward and told police that Goshen has been sexually inappropriate in the past.

Bond is set at $50,000.