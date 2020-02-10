West Terre Haute man arrested, accused of 2009 Parke County child molestation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man is facing charges after he was accused of child molestation in Parke County.

Last week, the Parke County Sheriff's Office arrested 51-year-old Gene Beyers, of West Terre Haute.

The allegations stem from an incident that reportedly happened in 2009. According to police, the report was filed in 2015.

Details surrounding the length of the investigation were not immediately available.

Beyers is currently in the Parke County Jail - with his bond set at $100,000.