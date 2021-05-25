West Terre Haute man accused of hit and run crash in a tractor

PARKE/VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man will face charges after police accused him of leaving the scene of a crash, driving a tractor.

The crash happened on Monday.

The driver of a vehicle said a man driving a tractor, who police later identified as 67-year-old Michael Puller, crashed his tractor into their car and drove away.

That driver said they followed Puller from Parke County into Vermillion County, where police were able to catch up with him.

Puller was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.