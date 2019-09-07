Clear

West Terre Haute food pantry celebrates 25 years

One local food pantry is celebrating 25 years.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Food insecurity is a serious issue for many Wabash Valley families. One local food pantry is celebrating 25 years meeting that need.

The 8th annual Hunger Bust Fun Run and Walk was hosted at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College Saturday. It benefits the Providence Food Pantry.

Members of Saint Mary’s Village Parish Organized the 2-mile run. Shelter staff say the community support is vital.

"This event makes awareness of the food pantry in West Terre Haute. They have served, last year, over 6,000 individuals and that represents over 4,000 families so it's very needed in the West Terre Haute community area,” said Race coordinator Jeanette Wrin.

She says the run raised more than $7,000 dollars for the pantry last year. She hopes to collect closer to $8,000 this year.

The Providence Food Pantry is located on National Avenue in West Terre Haute.

