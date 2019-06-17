West Terre Haute fire destroys longtime business, kills office pet parrot

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - On Friday, we first brought you a story about a fire that destroyed the Quality Control Council of Indiana in West Terre Haute.

It is a book publishing company that provides quality training materials for several different career fields.

On Monday, we spoke with the owner.

He told us nobody was hurt in the fire, but most things inside...as well as an office pet parrot, were lost in the blaze.

"I was distraught. It's a business that we've been in for 24-years. Here at this location for 22-years. Four or five of us have put enormous amounts of time in for that same period of time," owner, Bill Wortman said.

Crews are still working to figure out a cause of the fire.