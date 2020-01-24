West Terre Haute family works to help underprivileged kids pay football fees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family wants to make sure anyone who wants to play football can do just that.

Lisa and Alan McCallister live in West Terre Haute. They are opening up an account to help pay for football fees for underprivileged kids in the West Vigo community.

It's in memory of Lisa's father-in-law, who died unexpectedly last month.

The McCallister's say he was a huge supporter of West Vigo Community Football.

The family is selling shirts that say 'In Loving Memory of Richard 'Dick' McCallister.'

Proceeds from those will go towards the funds for kids.

