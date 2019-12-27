West Terre Haute business damaged by Friday night fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a West Terre Haute business.
The Sugar Creek Fire Department told us it started around 8:00 Friday night at a storage unit attached to All American Auto Repair.
They told us the shop and an attached living area were not impacted - but the storage was heavily damaged.
Officials said people were inside at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.
They are still investigating the cause.
Rick Burger with Duke Energy told us they had to cut power to the area. It has since been restored.
