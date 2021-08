WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police department will welcome a new K-9 officer.

To reestablish the K-9 unit, West Terre Haute held fundraising for the officer.

Because of the donations they received, they were able to get the department's newest K-9.

On Tuesday, new Bree will be sworn into the department. The swearing-in happens at 4 pm at Dewey Point. The public is welcome to attend.