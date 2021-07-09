West Nile Virus found in sample in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health notified the Vigo County Health Department that a sample of mosquitoes came back positive for West Nile.

There are currently no human cases of West Nile in Indiana. However, health officials are urging residents to protect themselves against getting bitten by mosquitoes.

State health officials recommend the following preventative measures:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (late afternoon and dusk to dawn and early morning)

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home

Wear pants and long sleeves, especially if walking in wooded or marshy areas

To reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots, or other containers that can hold water

Repair failed septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish

Common symptoms of West Nile in humans

Fever

Headache

Neck Stiffness

Muscle Weakness

Confusion

More serious symptoms include swelling of the brain or the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord.

If you think you may have the virus, contact your healthcare provider.