West End Reception and Events coming to Newton

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It will be called West End Reception and Events. Plans call for a 12,000 square foot facility.

The building will be the first of its kind in jasper county. Newton city leaders had hoped to get a similar facility in town for years.

That's where Doug Weddell comes in. Weddell runs a DJ and transportation service for large groups. He says for years he's been seeing local events shipped out of the county.

Weddell says this is why he decided to break ground of West End Reception and Events. He says he hopes the building will not just help his business but other businesses by keeping residents in the county.

Weddell says, "Yeah we're pretty excited about it. We are looking forward to it coming to the community and maybe help boost Newton just a little bit more. So that's the whole goal of this."