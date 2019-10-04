West Central Indiana PAC hosts an open house to discuss casino referendum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Central Indiana PAC hosted an open house in Terre Haute on Friday.
This is regarding the Vote Yes Campaign on the casino referendum.
Voters had the chance to learn more about what this referendum would mean for the community.
The political action committee is encouraging voters to come out and vote on November 5.
"We are looking at nearly $10 million worth of tax money that going to be sent back to our community. That can help with infrastructure. That can help with revitalization. There are possibilities and we have a great need for that," Sarah Smith from the West Central Indiana PAC said.
