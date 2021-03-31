West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Memorial Day weekend started camping season in 2020. Until August, it was a busy time for workers at West Boggs Park.

Park superintendent Jameson Hibbs says, "Every weekend was like a holiday weekend at the park as far as campgrounds go. We were full occupancy really up through about the middle of August when school went back into session."

That resulted in a 200% increase in occupancy for the season. Which meant more money in the park's budget.

Hibbs says, "We were up, just in accommodation alone, by about 150, 200 thousand dollars. So it was interesting."

What exactly that increase in funding will be used for is still up in the air. Hibbs says they want to be careful.

Hibbs explains, "The funding certainly helps and it gives us really a chance to plan some bigger projects in the future too. So that's what it's going to help. We're going to be somewhat conservative. Because you don't know. The trends are there right now. Everyone kind of reinvested in the outdoor recreation. How long that lasts we don't know. Hopefully, it continues."

Those bigger projects are laid out in the park's five-year plan.

Hibbs says, "A lot of great stuff we're going to do around our beach area. Adult fitness equipment, actual tournament-ready volleyball pit, pickleball courts, tennis courts, walking paths. One of the great things we're doing right now is actually putting in two disc golf courts in the park."

In the meantime, the park's roads will get fixed up. West Boggs courtesy docks will also become ADA accessible.

Hibbs says, "I want to plan for the future. Put a lot of those great amenities in yet be somewhat conservative."