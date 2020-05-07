TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sudden death of a Terre Haute soldier has a community and family in mourning. 23-year-old Sergeant Christopher Wesley died on Monday in Iraq. It's a loss that has shocked the entire Terre Haute community.

Curry's father Michael spoke to News 10 for the first time since his son's sudden and tragic death. Michael Curry served nearly 22 years in the U.S. Army. He spoke about who he was and how he will be honored and remembered by his family.

"We're still dealing with it and in disbelief," Curry began, "Being in the military, I have lost friends who I consider family. I never thought it would hit home like it has. I have two other sons that are still in the military. I thought they would all come back home to me safe and sound."

Christopher Curry was a 2014 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. His father says he'll remember his son's personality the most.

"He was funny--very sarcastic," Curry said, "He was definitely my son. Let's put it that way. His brain to mouth filter wouldn't catch on sometimes and then he'd catch it."

Mr. Curry says his son's last-minute decision to join the army shocked him and his wife, but they were in full support. He says Christopher was proud to serve his country and he was prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Curry has two other sons who are both in the army as well. The U.S. Army will send their family to the Dover Air Force Base to watch the dignified transfer of Christopher. Curry says it will be a true family affair.

"My son that's stationed in Germany will be part of the escort detail to bring him back and then my other son who's in North Carolina is coming up to Indiana," Curry explained, "He'll go to Dover with us and then my two sons will bring Christopher home."

Curry says he misses his son already, and his family knows that recovery and healing won't happen overnight.

"He will be missed by more people than he knows," Curry emotionally concluded, "It's going to be a long road to recovery for us."

Curry says the community support has been overwhelming. He says his son always promoted Veteran's support group Mission 22. Instead of sending flowers, they ask you to make a donation to Mission 22. Finally, Mr. Curry says they last made contact with Christopher on Monday morning. He told his mom and dad--I love you.