'We're ready' Union Hospital sets up mobile medical units in light of COVID-19 Virus

The unit includes heating and cooling, lighting, cots, as well as a surgical and medical ER suite.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to preparing for the COVID-19, or Coronavirus, local hospitals are working with the mentality that it's better to be safe than sorry.

That includes Union Hospital.

Monday morning, Union Health posted on its Facebook page, alerting social media about a new addition to its facility.

As part of a collaboration with other agencies, a mobile medical unit is set up in front of the hospital's emergency entrance. 

Nicoson says the unit is a team effort through Union Health, Clay County EMA and the District 7 Health Care Coalition. 

LINK | CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

"We need to be prepared if something happens," said EMA Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Barry Nicoson, "You know, we're ready. If it doesn't, great, we set it up and it takes me ten minutes to take it back down." 

Nicoson says the unit includes heating and cooling, lighting, cots, as well as a surgical and medical ER suite.

The extra measures are meant to be looked at as a precaution. The unit would only be used in the event that Union sees a significant amount of patients with COVID-19 symptoms. It would serve as an isolated location, where patients can be treated, away from the facility and other people.

"Typically we'd have a mid-level practitioner come through," said Nicoson, "Incident Command has put together patient flow through there. The patient would come in, we'd do rapid medical exams and potentially they would not even have to set foot into the ER."

"That would allow us to separate very sick people from potential COVID-19 patients, and that would help us to do that," he added.

LINK | WABASH VALLEY HOSPITAL RESTRICTIONS FOR COVID-19

While this is put in place as preventative measures, Nicoson says the possibility of the virus hitting Terre Haute is not to be taken lightly.

"100 percent better safe than sorry," he said, "and I believe there may be an influx of patients and I think we can handle it, we can take care of it, because of what we've done here."

In the midst of the uncertainty, Union Health has also set up a Coronavirus, COVID-19 Hotline. 

It's open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The number is 812-238-4871. You're encouraged to call with questions and concerns about the virus, as well as how to seek care. 

