"We're progressing quite well" Wabash Valley farmers are ready for harvest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are entering the peak of harvest season for many farmers across the Wabash Valley.

Weather can play a tremendous role in crop yields.

It is that time of year where farmers are looking to fill their grain bins to the top, but progress may be slowed down with possibilities of rain.

Brad Burbrink of Be-n-Ag farms says his farm is all systems go.

"Harvest so far for us in our area has been going pretty well. We've had good weather. This heat has so far been accelerating the crop dry-down. So I mean, we're progressing quite well," said Burbrink.

That heat has been here especially in October.

Storm Team 10 says temperatures have been well above average for much of October.

With the fields drying off and breezy conditions lending a helping hand.

Burbrink says he is not holding his breath.

"We feel really well where we're at, but you know, that could all change if we get a week or so of wet weather," said Burbrink.

Burbrink's hopes and prayers are for the best crop not just this year, but every year.

"Definitley farming is a weather-related occupation, and, which, is, good and bad. It's, you know, you pray for good weather and you usually get what you need when it's all said and done," said Burbrink.

Storm Team 10 says that is exactly what farmers have had this year.

They say conditions for getting in and out of the fields have been about as good as they can be.

The main thing each farmer News 10 talked to told us was they were simply blessed, every time they drive a load over their grain scales.