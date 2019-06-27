'We’re not trying to hide anything...' Here's how you can access the current jail population online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Members of the community voiced concern at Wednesday night’s ACLU meeting about not being able to receive the current number of inmates in the Vigo County Jail.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says this is public information and you can access it any time.

The current list of inmates is available on JailTracker. You can find the website here or by searching 'Vigo County Jail' on Google.

Sheriff Plasse says the number of inmates on the website is reflective of the population in the jail at that time.

At the time of our interview, the site read 284.

Plasse says the current number of inmates is higher than the jail’s capacity.

The jail reaches capacity at 268 inmates.

40 additional inmates are currently at other locations due to overcrowding.

Plasse wants to remind anyone with concerns that his door is always open.

"We’re not trying to hide anything,” Plasse says. "It’s obvious we’ve got an overcrowding issue. Everyone can see that, but to say that they’ve asked for that and not received that information is totally false."